Thomas J. Dunn
Thomas J. Dunn

"Be honest and always as good as your word."

Thomas J. Dunn, 77, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully in the care of ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence on October 17, 2020, after a battle with a subdural hematoma. He was the son of Clifford and Alice Dunn. Tom graduated from Clay High School in 1961 then attended Bowling Green State University and graduated in 1965 with a B.A. Degree in Business.

Tom became the dealer of Dunn Chevy Olds in Curtice at the age of 22 upon the death of his father and was still working part-time at the dealership until his death. Tom was an excellent bowler, who bowled in the Blade Traveling Classic for 12 years. Tom trained and showed American Saddlebred horses for 40 years and coached his whole family in the show horse hobby. Tom loved to coach his children and grandchildren and attend all their games. Tom coached baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, golf, and bowling. Tom truly loved to play golf in Northwest Ohio in the summer and fall months and in Southwest Florida in the winter and spring months, where he hit two hole-in-ones in the past few years. He was a member of Stone Oak Country Club and loved to eat out and meet new people.

Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; children, Gregory T. (Amy) Dunn, Curtis J. (Bambi) Dunn, and Kari (Eric) Markus; grandchildren, Hunter, Jami, Morgan, Cody, and Zayden; brother, James (Karen) Dunn; brothers-in-law, Jerry and James Goralske; sister-in-law, Joann Cantwil and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services can be viewed at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 by visiting the Tribute Wall on his page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where condolences and fond memories may also be shared. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice Residence or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Dear members of the Dunn Family. So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. He was a great guy. He was the Drum Major at Clay and I followed him for the next two years after he graduated. We also enjoyed a fishing trip with him and son Kurt in Canada. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Steven Warrington
Friend
