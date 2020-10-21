Dear members of the Dunn Family. So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. He was a great guy. He was the Drum Major at Clay and I followed him for the next two years after he graduated. We also enjoyed a fishing trip with him and son Kurt in Canada. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Steven Warrington

Friend