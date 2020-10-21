(News story) Thomas J. Dunn of Dunn Chevrolet Buick in Oregon, a leader in the east side auto dealership his grandfather founded in 1909, died Saturday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 77.
Mr. Dunn of Sylvania Township dealt with complications of a subdural hematoma, his son, Greg Dunn, executive manager of the business, said.
In 1970, Thomas J. Dunn took charge of the dealership - then in Curtice, Ohio, and called Dunn Chevrolet-Olds - after his father, Clifford Dunn, died at age 63. The elder Mr. Dunn's son Jim later joined in as well.
"I didn't know how to run a dealership then," Thomas J. Dunn told The Blade in 1996. "It was trial and error almost."
Pat Stark was a General Motors zone representative in 1999 when he met Mr. Dunn and recalled the auto dealer as "an astute businessman. A gentleman.
"He cared about his customers. He cared about his employees," Mr. Stark said. "His concern for other people was overwhelming."
Mr. Dunn's grandfather, Charles, a livery stable owner who started selling cars, had a philosophy, according to the dealership website: "Be honest and as good as your word. When you make a promise, keep it." The founder's great-grandson Greg said: "My Dad lived by it, and we all live by it."
An auto dealership in family hands for a fourth generation is "a rarity in today's corporate world," Mr. Stark said. "That tradition of Dunns taking care of their customers and their community was unwavering."
Mr. Dunn and his wife, Judy, spent winters in Naples, Fla. When in town, though, he spent Mondays at the dealership.
"He was able to get five days of work done in one day," his son said. A daily list maker - as his children have become - he also had the rest of the week to create his Monday list.
A sendoff of his at Monday meetings often was " 'OK, let's sell like hell!'" his son recalled. "That was one of his favorite sayings."
He had confidence that effort equaled results.
"It didn't matter if he was talking about your personal life or playing sports or succeeding in your career," his son said. "He was a big proponent of, if you push hard, you will succeed."
He was a competitive bowler, taking part in the former Blade Traveling Series in the 1970s and in bowling tournaments across the country. Until the early 1990s, he raised, trained, and showed American Saddlebred horses, as his father had. He rode a horse of his, The Brass Hat, to a world championship, his son said.
He also coached his children in youth sports. A nightly basketball regimen might include 100 layups and 100 free throws.
"He loved to win," his son said. "And he loved to win when he bowled, and when we played sports, and [in] showing the horses."
Thomas J. Dunn was born July 11, 1943 to Alice and Clifford Dunn and grew up in Curtice, Ohio.
He was a 1961 graduate of Clay High School and received a bachelor's degree in business from Bowling Green State University in 1965.
Mr. Dunn was a member of Stone Oak Country Club.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sylvania, and for years, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at Bono.
Surviving are his wife, the former Judy Goralske, whom he married Oct. 1, 1965; sons Gregory and Curtis, an assistant manager of used car sales at the dealership; daughter, Kari Markus; brother, James Dunn, and five grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Wednesday via the tribute wall on Mr. Dunn's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
A memorial Mass will be announced later.
The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
or 419-724-6182.