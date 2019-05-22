Rev. Thomas J. Landgraff, OSFS



Rev. Thomas J. Landgraff, OSFS, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Toledo Hospital at the age of 83. Fr. Landgraff was born to Theodore and Grace (Higdon) Landgraff on September 17, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Ann Landgraff; niece Laura Hagel; and nephews Thomas and Ron Landgraff. He made his first profession as an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales in 1954 and earned a Bachelor Degree in Biology and Natural Science from Niagara University in 1960. Over the next four years while completing his theological studies for ordination he earned a Masters Degree in Biology from the Catholic University of America, Washington, DC.



Fr. Landgraff was ordained to the priesthood on April 11, 1964 and assigned to Cathedral Prep in Erie PA. In 1968 he was transferred to St. Francis de Sales School where he taught and served as Dean of Students. From 1979-1981 he taught at Central Catholic-Toledo. After earning a Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Toledo in 1983, Fr. Landgraff moved to St. Patrick Parish in Denver CO to minister as a counselor and parochial vicar. In 1995 he was transferred to St Mary's, Sandusky, OH and in 1997 to St. Pius X, Toledo, OH. Fr. Landgraff became pastor of St. Pius X in 1998 and returned to St. Francis in 2004 as a Guidance counselor. He offered many retreats and helped many parishes over the years, right up to his passing.



Fr. Landgraff will be remembered as a wonderful priest, spiritual father and mentor. With a natural humility and non-judgmental heart he connected with a wide range of people and ages. He enjoyed new experiences and valued those around him. He had a gentle way of redirecting souls to what is important and lasting. He was loved by many and will be missed.



Visitation will take place in the chapel of St. Francis de Sales School, 2323 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH on Thursday, May 23, beginning at 4:00 and concluding with a Scripture Service at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 2950 Ilger, Toledo, OH on Friday, May 24 at 7:00 PM, with visitation in the church one hour before Mass. A light reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Parish, St. Francis de Sales School, or the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales Retirement Fund



Coyle Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019