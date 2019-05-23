Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Francis de Sales School 2323 W. Bancroft St. Toledo , OH View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Pius X Church 2950 Ilger Toledo , OH View Map Service 7:00 PM St. Francis de Sales School 2323 W. Bancroft St. Toledo , OH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 7:00 PM St. Pius X Church 2950 Ilger Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Landgraff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. Thomas J. Landgraff

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) The Rev. Thomas J. Landgraff, a teacher, dean, and counselor at St. Francis de Sales High School, a parish pastor, and an advocate for social and racial justice, died Monday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 83.



He had a stroke the previous week, said the Rev. Ken McKenna, provincial of the Oblates of St. Francis Toledo-Detroit province. Father Landgraff was a member of the Oblates.



On Good Friday, Father Landgraff took part in the annual ecumenical Stations of the Cross downtown in which participants pray for a social justice concern at each station.



"For 83, he was very active and mentally sharp," Father McKenna said.



Father Landgraff retired as a guidance counselor at St. Francis. He became a part of parish life at Little Flower Church, at the invitation of the Rev. Dave Nuss, the pastor, who was a young priest when the two met in the 1990s at St. Mary Church in Sandusky.



Father Landgraff was "a very patient listener and a persistent encourager," said Father Nuss. "He had a great heart for people, I mean all people. He had a passion for people who were marginalized or displaced or vulnerable or on the fringe and a willingness to do all he could to help them.



"He was a person in whom I received trusted counsel and proper perspective," Father Nuss said.



Father Landgraff was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Jersey City, N.J., to Grace and Theodore Landgraff. He made his first profession in the Oblates in 1954. He received a bachelor's degree in biology and natural science from Niagara University and a master's degree in biology from Catholic University of America. He later received a master's of guidance and counseling degree from the University of Toledo.



He was ordained a priest in 1964 and assigned to Cathedral Preparatory School. He was transferred in 1968 to Toledo and St. Francis, where he taught biology. One former St. Francis student recalled in an email to Father McKenna that that after being in Father Landgraff's class, college biology was mere review.



Father Landgraff became dean of students at St. Francis and, from 1979-81 taught at Central Catholic School, where he developed a friendship with the Rev. Martin Donnelly, who was long associated with the school as principal and then as pastor and president - and known too for his public support of racial and social justice.



Father Landgraff for more than a decade was assigned to St. Patrick Parish in Denver as a counselor and parochial vicar. He was assigned to St. Mary in Sandusky in 1995 and two years later became pastor at St. Pius X Parish in Toledo.



"He did love ministry. I think the most satisfying was the friendships and relationships," Father McKenna said. "He loved retreat work. His talks were good, but what impressed people was his attentiveness to them."



He was a charter member of the Toledo chapter of the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests. He was moderator of the social justice subcommittee. He also took part in a community forum on racism sponsored in part by The Blade.



"He was concerned that people have a fair share in life," said the Rev. Robert Reinhart of the Toledo chapter.



Father Landgraff had no immediate survivors.



Visitation will take place after 4 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of St. Francis de Sales High School, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Pius X Church, where visitation is to begin an hour before Mass. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.



Tributes are suggested to St. Pius X Parish, St. Francis de Sales High School, or the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales Retirement Fund.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 23, 2019