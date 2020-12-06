(News story) The Rev. Thomas J. Leyland, a Roman Catholic priest for 55 years who became pastor of the Perrysburg parish where grew up, died Friday at the Ursuline Center. He was 82.
He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and prostate cancer, his brother Larry Leyland said.
Until about a week ago, he was at home in Perrysburg - the homestead where he grew up. He continued to hear confessions and otherwise help until a few weeks before that at St. Rose Church, where he was pastor from 1999-2007.
"He was a good shepherd," said the Rev. George Wenzinger, St. Rose pastor since 2015, "even though he was a character in some ways. He was very loved by people. He had a good heart. He cared. He was very gentle."
Father Leyland publicly expressed his unhappiness about 15 years ago with the diocesan decision to form a new parish adjoining St. Rose's parish. He was publicly outspoken two years later, saying that he was being forced to retire by then-Bishop Leonard Blair's decision to replace him as pastor. Parishioners signed petitions of support and wrote letters to the editor.
Yet in his senior status as a priest, he celebrated Mass as needed at parishes around the diocese, but especially remained active at St. Rose.
"It says a lot about his dedication to his church, and his love for the people," his brother said.
In October, Bishop Daniel Thomas and Msgr. Marvin Borger visited Father Leyland at home.
"He was very dedicated to the church, to the priesthood, even during troubled times in the church, and encouraging vocations to the priesthood," said Monsignor Borger, vicar for clergy in the Diocese of Toledo.
"He said, 'If I had to do it all over again, I would. I still believe in the church and the priesthood,'" Monsignor Borger recalled. "Those were moving words, to say that.
"He was a very good preacher. Most of the time he had no notes," said Monsignor Borger, who was his associate pastor at St. Rose for three years and succeeded him as pastor. "There was a depth to his homilies, a depth to the spiritual reflection."
Father Leyland wrote in a 1978 autobiographical sketch that he became interested in the priesthood through "the example of many parish priests over the years at St. Rose when I was a Mass server.
"I wanted to do something which would involve me with people, and in my college years I decided to try the seminary," Father Leyland wrote. "My parents always made our Catholic faith important as we were growing up."
Father Leyland was pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Bowling Green from 1985-99; of Holy Rosary Parish in East Toledo from 1977-1985, and Community of the Risen Christ in Toledo from 1975-77. Before that he taught religion for about five years at Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, during which he celebrated Mass at parishes across northwest Ohio.
He was ordained May 29, 1965, by the late Bishop George Rehring. Father Leyland formerly was an associate pastor of St. Peter Parish in Mansfield, Ohio, and of Blessed Sacrament Parish in West Toledo. He also taught at St. Ursula Academy.
He was born March 11, 1938, to Veronica and James Leyland, the second oldest of what would be seven. After St. Rose School and Perrysburg High School, he attended the University of Detroit, from which he received a bachelor's degree in French. He had a master's degree in education and English from Xavier University in Cincinnati. He attended Mount St. Mary Seminary of the West in Norwood, Ohio.
His followed closely the career of his brother Jim, former manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, and Detroit Tigers. But then, the Leyland siblings supported each other, brother Larry said, "whether Tom supporting Jim or Jim supporting Dan. That was because of my mother and father. They stressed family. We were always proud of the accomplishment of each one of our brothers and sisters."
Surviving are his sister, Judith Miller Garn, and brothers James, Daniel, and Lawrence.
Wearing a mask and keeping a social distance will be required to attend services. A reception of the body service at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at St. Rose Church, Perrysburg, with visitation in the church from 4-8 p.m. and from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a vigil. The funeral Mass is to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rose. The Mass will be livestreamed Friday via Father Leyland's obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to the James A. and Veronica G. Leyland Scholarship Fund at St. Rose Schools.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.