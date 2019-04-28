Thomas J. Miller



Blissfield – Thomas "Sawdust" J. Miller, age 81, of Blissfield died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was one of eight children, born to Cletus J. and Alice L. (Marvin) Miller on July 12, 1937 in Berkey, Ohio. Tom was married on January 14, 1961 to Sharon A. Duncan, she survives. He owned and operated Yankee Home Improvement for many years and worked as a maintenance Supervisor in public housing for the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) before retiring.



The funeral liturgy will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Light of Christ Parish, Blissfield with Fr. Jeff Poll and Fr. Vincent Van Doan co-celebrating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield with full military rites conducted by the Blissfield American Legion Post #325. Visitation for Tom will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Visitation will also take place on Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Church before the funeral liturgy. You may send online condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to Sharon Miller to be used accordingly. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019