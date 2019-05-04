Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Peternel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas J. Peternel Sr.

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Thomas J. Peternel, Sr., a longtime home builder and volunteer coach at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, died suddenly on Sunday while on a golf trip in Las Vegas. He was 65.



He likely died of a blood clot, his son Thomas Peternel, Jr., said, but the family is awaiting autopsy results.



"He was just larger than life. The family dynamic will never be the same without him," Brittany Harshman, his daughter-in-law, said. "This is a devastating loss for all of us."



Mr. Peternel designed and built homes in Lucas and Wood counties over a more than 30-year career. He learned the trade from his father-in-law, Basil Biniker, and then founded Peternel Construction Co.



"He enjoyed helping people reach their dreams of new home construction," his son said. "He loved working with new homeowners and designing their dream house together."



A highlight of Mr. Peternel's career was when he built the WGTE-TV, Channel 30, Dream Home five years in a row.



"It's good to know you're doing something that helps. I like to be known as the fellow who builds the Channel 30 home each year," he told The Blade in 1992.



Mr. Peternel built several of his own family homes before he and his wife, Barbara Peternel, moved in to a historic house in Maumee about 22 years ago. He officially retired from home building a couple years ago, but Mrs. Peternel said he was still doing remodeling projects on the side to keep busy.



And while he enjoyed building and designing homes, his true joy was his four children and nine grandchildren, family said. Everyone called him Papa, whether it was his grandchildren, children, friends, or neighbors, because that's what he went by. His license plate was "PAPAS 9," and he attended as many of their games and activities as possible.



"He literally lived his life for his grandkids," his son said. "That's no exaggeration. He was never not there."



He shared a special bond with his oldest grandson, Joey Peternel, 19, who plays baseball for Owens Community College. After Mr. Peternel's death, his grandson asked to have his jersey number officially changed from No. 10 to No. 44, which was his grandfather's favorite number.



Mr. Peternel himself was involved in sports when he was young, earning the nickname Panther Pete at Maumee High School for his excellence in basketball.



He began a lengthy volunteer coaching career in 1981 when he started coaching his son in basketball at the YMCA. He coached basketball and football at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns for about 20 years, his son said, and he also volunteered with Maumee High School's basketball programs.



He served a stint as the play-by-play announcer for Maumee High School's boys and girls basketball teams in the late 1990s or early 2000s.



"He was a very colorful play-by-play announcer," his son said. "He was very energetic. They liked him and the way he talked. He did a good job."



Mr. Peternel was born Nov. 26, 1953, to Joseph and Helen Peternel at St. Charles Hospital, the first baby the hospital delivered on Thanksgiving. His family moved around the Toledo area when he was young, so he attended several schools before settling in at Maumee High School his sophomore year.



He graduated in 1971 and enrolled in dental school, but he quickly decided it wasn't for him, his son said.



He began working for Biniker Builders, where he met then-Barbara Biniker, whom he married Nov. 1, 1975.



He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Patrick of Heatherdowns' Friday night golf league, Northern Lights Masons, and the Wauwauwaska Hunt Club. He served as the president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Toledo Inc. in 1992, and was a longtime member of Ducks Unlimited.



For the last five years, he has joined a group of 28 friends on an annual golf outing.



"Once you meet him, you're a friend for life," said Cindy Sobb, a longtime friend who met Mr. Peternel when he built her family's home 33 years ago.



Surviving are his wife, Barbara Peternel; sons Thomas and Matthew Peternel; daughters Jill Byrd and Beth Kujawa; and nine grandchildren.



Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Coyle Funeral Home on Reynolds Road. There will be a Knights of Columbus service at 6 p.m. and prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass is set for 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.



The family suggests tributes to the Maumee Athletic Boosters or the St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Athletic Board.



This is a news story by Sarah Elms. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6103. Published in The Blade on May 4, 2019