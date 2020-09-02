1/1
Thomas J. "TJ" Williams
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. "TJ" Williams

10/02/1983 - 08/31/2020

Thomas J. "TJ" Williams, age 36 of Toledo passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born October 2, 1983 in Toledo to Dr. James and Kristine (Bernard) Williams. A 2002 graduate of St. Francis High School, he was employed by Frickers for the last 5 years and will be missed by all his "Frickers Family". He was recently promoted to manager of the Frickers in Bowling Green. He enjoyed all sports, especially football where his favorite college team was Notre Dame and favorite pro team was the Kansas City Chiefs. TJ was very family oriented and was known as the family protector. He was charismatic, outgoing and loved with his whole heart.

TJ was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas John Williams, DO and Daniel Scott Bernard. He is survived by his parents; brothers, Kory (Cathy), James, Daniel and Tyler Williams; sister, Isabelle (Timothy Livingston) Williams; fiance and love of his life, Hunter May; grandmothers, Sheila Bernard and Maureen Williams; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his fur family of Max the dog and 3 cats.

Friends may visit the family at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Due to Covid regulations masks are required and social distancing will be observed both for visitation and funeral. For those unable to join us, the funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed by visiting the link on his tribute wall. Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved