Thomas J. "TJ" Williams
10/02/1983 - 08/31/2020
Thomas J. "TJ" Williams, age 36 of Toledo passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born October 2, 1983 in Toledo to Dr. James and Kristine (Bernard) Williams. A 2002 graduate of St. Francis High School, he was employed by Frickers for the last 5 years and will be missed by all his "Frickers Family". He was recently promoted to manager of the Frickers in Bowling Green. He enjoyed all sports, especially football where his favorite college team was Notre Dame and favorite pro team was the Kansas City Chiefs. TJ was very family oriented and was known as the family protector. He was charismatic, outgoing and loved with his whole heart.
TJ was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas John Williams, DO and Daniel Scott Bernard. He is survived by his parents; brothers, Kory (Cathy), James, Daniel and Tyler Williams; sister, Isabelle (Timothy Livingston) Williams; fiance and love of his life, Hunter May; grandmothers, Sheila Bernard and Maureen Williams; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his fur family of Max the dog and 3 cats.
Friends may visit the family at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Due to Covid regulations masks are required and social distancing will be observed both for visitation and funeral. For those unable to join us, the funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed by visiting the link on his tribute wall. Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
