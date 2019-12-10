|
Thomas James "Master" Anderson Sr.
Thomas James "Master" Anderson, Sr. of Holland, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Tom walked into God's arms the same day with his brother, John. Tom was in the U.S. Army Reserve from which he was honorably discharged. Tom was a member of Teamsters Local 20 for 31 years and he was an entrepreneur of many trades. Tom was a past president and founder of the Community Homecoming Park, which hosts the Strawberry Festival and he built the first ball diamonds at the park. Throughout his life, Tom coached little league baseball and softball, enjoyed boating at the family cottage and loved hunting, fishing, auctioning and spending time with his grandkids. He designed wood loading and cutting machinery, which he used to cut firewood and used metal scraps to create many art structures such as parade floats and palm trees. He was a long-time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and helped construct the balcony and the fountain in front of the shrine. With the help of a Sister from Lourdes College, Tom also constructed fountains and landscape which can be found on the college campus. Tom touched the lives of many and he will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Caroll of 53 years; daughter, Tammy (Chuck) Anderson Custer; sons, Thomas (Karen) Anderson Jr. and John Dean (Jodi) Anderson; grandchildren, Tabitha, Brett (Brittany), Kara, Thomas, Jane (Benjamin), John, Melody, Samuel; great grandchildren, Jeffery (Josiah), Jessie (Joram), Ace, Shaun; sisters, Joanne Litwin, Helen (Gary) Stanton; and brothers, Louis Anderson, Donald Anderson, Richard (Sharon) Anderson. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irene; sisters, Rosemary, Carolyn, Irene; and brother, James.
Visitation will be held at the Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Thursday, December 12th, 2:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 P.M. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 13th, 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Hill Ave. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019