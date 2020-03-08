Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176

Thomas James Marcinkowski

Thomas James Marcinkowski Obituary
Thomas James Marcinkowski

Thomas James Marcinkowski, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1947 in Toledo, OH to John Daniel and Sabina (Naperstek) Marcinkowski. Thomas was a glassworker for Libbey Owens Ford in Rossford, OH for many years, retiring in 1999. A motorcycle enthusiast, he loved riding his Harley and was a lifetime member of HOG. He also loved doing his yardwork. He was a former parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.

Thomas is survived by his son, Robert Marcinkowski; daughter, Christina (Greg) Lighty; grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Shawn (Kristin), and Matthew (Janita Nieto) Marcinkowski, Zachary, Aidan, and Owen Lighty; great-granddaughters, Aubree, Karyse, Zaniya, and Luna; brother, John (Sue) Marcinkowski; former wife, Penny (Rawlings) Marcinkowski; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Daniel Marcinkowski.

Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Visitation will conclude with a memorial service at 8 p.m. with Deacon Jim Dudley presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be gratefully accepted. Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
