Thomas John Campbell
In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, brother, nephew and uncle…
Our "Superfella" Thomas John Campbell has earned his wings and passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio joining our Savior in Heaven on November 5, 2019, at the age of 58. Tom was born on August 3, 1961, to Tyrone J. and Herminia "Minnie" Campbell. He was a 1979 graduate of Central Catholic High School and held various positions throughout his career at Chrysler in Perrysburg. He then went to work at First Solar and Flower Hospital until he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The family is grateful to Tom's kind managers and co-workers at Flower Hospital for their generous support and kindness.
Tom was a modest man who lived a simple life. His greatest love was his family and the time he spent with them. Tom was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the Boston Red Sox. He had a compassionate, calming soul. Tom's smile could light up a room. Perhaps his most notable characteristic was his will to live. Tom was very brave in the face of adversity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tyrone and Minnie. He is survived by his wife of 18 years and best friend, Kimberlie (Jacob) and beloved daughter, Kalie Jane Campbell; siblings, Tyrone (Melissa), Margaret (Mike) Simon, Monica, Trent, Michelle (Wayne) Miller, Terrell (Betsy) and Mary Ellen Campbell; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Tom was blessed with a large and loving extended family. This includes special aunts and uncles who have supported him throughout his life including The Mendoza and Campbell families. He also gained another caring family when he married Kim—The Archambeau's, Jacob's and Govito's who all loved and respected Tom.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Celebration will begin on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael of Archangel Catholic Church, 420 Sandusky St., Toledo, OH 43611 with visitation in church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to ProMedica Flower Hospital Foundation or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019