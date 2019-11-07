Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael of Archangel Catholic Church
420 Sandusky St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael of Archangel Catholic Church
420 Sandusky St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas John Campbell


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas John Campbell Obituary
Thomas John Campbell

In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, brother, nephew and uncle…

Our "Superfella" Thomas John Campbell has earned his wings and passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio joining our Savior in Heaven on November 5, 2019, at the age of 58. Tom was born on August 3, 1961, to Tyrone J. and Herminia "Minnie" Campbell. He was a 1979 graduate of Central Catholic High School and held various positions throughout his career at Chrysler in Perrysburg. He then went to work at First Solar and Flower Hospital until he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The family is grateful to Tom's kind managers and co-workers at Flower Hospital for their generous support and kindness.

Tom was a modest man who lived a simple life. His greatest love was his family and the time he spent with them. Tom was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the Boston Red Sox. He had a compassionate, calming soul. Tom's smile could light up a room. Perhaps his most notable characteristic was his will to live. Tom was very brave in the face of adversity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tyrone and Minnie. He is survived by his wife of 18 years and best friend, Kimberlie (Jacob) and beloved daughter, Kalie Jane Campbell; siblings, Tyrone (Melissa), Margaret (Mike) Simon, Monica, Trent, Michelle (Wayne) Miller, Terrell (Betsy) and Mary Ellen Campbell; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Tom was blessed with a large and loving extended family. This includes special aunts and uncles who have supported him throughout his life including The Mendoza and Campbell families. He also gained another caring family when he married Kim—The Archambeau's, Jacob's and Govito's who all loved and respected Tom.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Celebration will begin on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael of Archangel Catholic Church, 420 Sandusky St., Toledo, OH 43611 with visitation in church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to ProMedica Flower Hospital Foundation or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -