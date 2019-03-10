Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Sylvania,
5373 Main Street,
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Sylvania,
5373 Main Street,
Dr. Thomas John Williams DO


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Thomas John Williams DO Obituary
Dr. Thomas John Williams DO

Dr. Thomas John Williams DO, age 88, of Sylvania, passed away March 5, 2019 in his home. Tom was born October 15, 1930 in Steubenville, Ohio to Thomas, Sr. and Catherine (Griffin) Williams. Tom practiced family medicine in Toledo for over 40 years. He serviced as Chief of Staff at Parkview Hospital in Toledo. Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Sylvania.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by a brother Gilbert Williams and sister, Katie Ferries . He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maureen A. Williams; children, Matthew T. (Kimberlea) Williams, Michael A. (Melinda) Williams DO, Mark A. (Marjorie) Williams, James A. (Kristine) Williams DO, Elaine A. "Lainie" (Terry) Timpe and Susanne M. "Sue" (Keith) Hanf; 27 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). A Mass of Celebration will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Sylvania, 5373 Main Street, with visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church in Sylvania in Tom's memory.

To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
