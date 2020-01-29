|
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Nicholson
Thomas Joseph Nicholson, age 74, passed away on January 21, 2020, at Franciscan Care Center-Sylvania. He was born on February 13, 1945, to the late James A. and Kathleen Nicholson. Tom was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and John Carroll University.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years, Margaret D'Arcy; children, John Harrington (Fiorella) Nicholson and Molly (Dan) Koehler; grandson, Ian Wilson Nicholson and one grandson expected in April. He also leaves behind two brothers and their spouses, Pat (Sheila) Nicholson and Mike (Joan) Nicholson; over 70 nieces, nephews and many in-laws. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill and sister-in-law, Jean.
His Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Parish, 5411 Main St., Sylvania. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
Newcomer Funeral Home - NW Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020