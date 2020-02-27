|
|
(News story) Thomas Joseph Welly, an award-winning advertising and marketing professional nicknamed the monsignor of Toledo advertising, died Feb. 5 at his Sylvania home. He was 86.
He had stage four prostate cancer, his family said.
"Tom was always one of the leaders in the advertising and marketing community in Toledo and had a great reputation of being a tremendous person - kind, knowledgeable, and funny," said Debbie Monagan, president of Toledo-based advertising firm Communica Inc.
Mr. Welly held marketing and merchandising positions at Owens Corning Fiberglas Corp. and Bayer & Associates before landing a job with what was then Widerschein/?Strandberg Associates. He joined Fahlgren & Ferriss in 1979 and was the 24th Toledoan to receive the American Advertising Federation's Silver Medal while there.
He was given the medal at a surprise program at the Toledo Club in 1983 when he was 49. His award was based on "outstanding contributions to furthering the advertising industry's standards of creative excellence, as well as leadership in areas of social and civic concerns," according to an article in The Blade.
"When Toledo had all the Fortune 500 companies, he had his hands in a lot of the marketing that went on for the high-level companies here," Ms. Monagan said.
Mike Zapiecki, president and CEO of Team Z Marketing, worked with Mr. Welly at Widerschein/?Strandberg Associates in the 1970s and then reconnected in his later years. He said friends and colleagues called him monsignor or Father Tom because he was an approachable problem-solver, both inside and outside the office.
"Clients just loved him because he exudes integrity, and he was a fun guy to be around," Mr. Zapiecki said.
Mr. Welly semiretired when he turned 70, his family said, but he continued to pick up consulting jobs well into his 70s. Throughout his career he had built a reputation as someone whom businesses could trust with their marketing vision and dollars.
"If he needed to be with the clients in their office working elbow-to-elbow, he was there," Ms. Monagan said. "He wanted the best for his clients because that reflected on him. He was a true professional."
He was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Fostoria to Margaret and Anthony Welly. His father died when he was 3, and a few years later he moved with his mother and three siblings to Ottawa Hills. His mother then married Larry Pfaender, who died when he was 14.
"He was raised by women. He was, I think, kind of a feminist before there was a word for it," his daughter Michelle Hills said. "The loss of his dad ... it made him the most compassionate and sensitive and paternal of a man."
Mr. Welly graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1951 and attended University of Notre Dame, from which he graduated in 1955 with a journalism degree. He married Ann Schuchman on Dec. 27, 1955, with whom he celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary with a home Mass last year.
Soon after their wedding, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, traveling to California and Hawaii before completing his commission and settling in Toledo's Westmoreland neighborhood with his family.
Mr. Welly's Catholic faith was central to his life, and he often opened his home to people in need. He volunteered and served on fund-raising committees for various charitable organizations, including Little Sisters of the Poor.
"The thing that was very meaningful to us growing up was my parents' emphasis on service," Mrs. Hills said. "They thought nothing of bringing people into our home to live with us."
He was a founding member of Community of the Risen Christ, which later became Corpus Christi University Parish.
He loved to play golf, was an avid University of Notre Dame sports fan, and amazed family and friends with his ability to recall scores from nearly any major sporting event.
"He never forgot a good story," his daughter Lizann Anderson said. "He probably should have ended up as a sports writer. He worked at sports information at Notre Dame - he helped pay his way through school with that job, but he had a mind like a steel trap for sports figures."
Surviving are his wife, Ann Welly; daughters, Michelle Hills and Lizann Anderson; sons, Peter, Stephen, and Patrick Welly; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi University Parish.
The family suggests tributes to Northwest Ohio Hospice in Perrysburg, the Notre Dame Family Scholarship, Corpus Christi University Parish, or to a .
This is a news story by Sarah Elms. Contact her at [email protected], 419-724-6103, or on Twitter @BySarahElms.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2020