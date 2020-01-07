Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Shiple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jude Shiple


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Jude Shiple Obituary
Thomas Jude Shiple

Thomas Jude Shiple, 88, of Perrysburg, OH, was welcomed by his wife, Wilma and embraced by the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with family by his side. He was born June 20, 1931, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Frederick and Myrtle (Velliquette) Shiple, Sr. He attended St. Rose grade school, graduating from Perrysburg High School in 1949, and The University of Toledo in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering.

Jude met Wilma at a neighborhood kick-the-can game when he was nine and she was six, developing a great friendship and a lifelong romance. Jude married the love of his life, Wilma on February 20, 1954, celebrating 70 years together.

Jude kindled lifelong friendships while working at Owens-Illinois as a mineral engineer and glass specialist for over thirty years, retiring in 1987. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to their favorite destinations and enjoyed winters in Florida. Jude, enjoyed cruises, dancing, playing euchre, gardening, bowling and baseball. He was an avid sports fan; rooting for the Cleveland Indians as his favorite team. He especially enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren, taking pleasure in their activities and accomplishments.

Jude is survived by his children, Timothy (Kim) Shiple, Diane Shiple, Lisa (Tom) Comte, Tracee (Brian) Wagoner and Gina (Stephen Anton) Dick; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and sister, Ursula Pauken. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; parents and eight siblings.

Friends will be received Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg. Inurnment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. The Shiple family wishes to thank the Ebeid Hospice Residence family and Visiting Angels; Billie, Faith, and Dianne for their compassion, care and special friendships. Memorials may be made to the Wood County Committee on Aging or Ebeid Hospice. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -