Thomas Jude Shiple
Thomas Jude Shiple, 88, of Perrysburg, OH, was welcomed by his wife, Wilma and embraced by the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with family by his side. He was born June 20, 1931, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Frederick and Myrtle (Velliquette) Shiple, Sr. He attended St. Rose grade school, graduating from Perrysburg High School in 1949, and The University of Toledo in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering.
Jude met Wilma at a neighborhood kick-the-can game when he was nine and she was six, developing a great friendship and a lifelong romance. Jude married the love of his life, Wilma on February 20, 1954, celebrating 70 years together.
Jude kindled lifelong friendships while working at Owens-Illinois as a mineral engineer and glass specialist for over thirty years, retiring in 1987. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to their favorite destinations and enjoyed winters in Florida. Jude, enjoyed cruises, dancing, playing euchre, gardening, bowling and baseball. He was an avid sports fan; rooting for the Cleveland Indians as his favorite team. He especially enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren, taking pleasure in their activities and accomplishments.
Jude is survived by his children, Timothy (Kim) Shiple, Diane Shiple, Lisa (Tom) Comte, Tracee (Brian) Wagoner and Gina (Stephen Anton) Dick; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and sister, Ursula Pauken. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; parents and eight siblings.
Friends will be received Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg. Inurnment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. The Shiple family wishes to thank the Ebeid Hospice Residence family and Visiting Angels; Billie, Faith, and Dianne for their compassion, care and special friendships. Memorials may be made to the Wood County Committee on Aging or Ebeid Hospice. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
Published in The Blade from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020