Thomas K. Atkinson
Thomas "Tom" K. Atkinson, 81, died peacefully on August 15, 2020. He was born in Toledo on March 15, 1939, to Thomas C. and Mary C. (Kreft) Atkinson. Tom graduated from Libbey High School and proudly served his county in the U.S. Coast Guard for 4 years, stationed in Boston, MA, on the ship Castlerock. Tom worked as a supervisor for Champion for 30 years. Through his work in manufacturing spark plugs, he developed a love for auto racing, both Formula One and NASCAR. He was an avid University of Toledo Basketball fan, for both the men's and women's team, and proud member of the women's Igniters Fan Club. Most of all, Tom enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events- soccer, basketball, track and cross country. Tom was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Surviving is his loving wife Virginia; children, Brenda (Abe) Mata, Thom Atkinson, Donna Burmeister, Ann (Kris) Allegretto; grandchildren, Alex (Chelsea) Manning, Cate Manning (Billy Blevins), Caira and Connor Atkinson, Andy (Molly), Mandy and Megan Burmeister, Meghan and Julia Allegretto; 2 great grandchildren, Sophia and Matthew Blevins; special nephew, like a son, Ralph (Katie) Griesinger; Tom's sister, Sally (Larry) Mersing, also survives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Winny Griesinger.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, August 20, from 3-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7. The funeral will begin in the mortuary on Friday, August 21, at 9:30 followed by Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Burial with military honors will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial donations may be given to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church or Hospice of NW Ohio. Please leave a condolence message and view Tom's memorial video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com
