Thomas "Tom" Karczewski
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" Karczewski

Thomas "Tom" Karczewski, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in his home in Temperance, Michigan.

Tom was born on December 9, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Stanley and Sophia Karczewski. The youngest of five children, he graduated from DeVilbis High School in Toledo where he played Varsity Basketball. In 1950, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War as a Corporal and a Squad Leader in the Armed Infantry Battalion, and subsequently earned a Korean Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars and a Combat Infantry Badge.

On January 8, 1966, Tom married the love of his life, Gloria, from Detroit, Michigan. They settled in Temperance, Michigan where they raised their three children. Throughout his accounting career, Tom worked for several Toledo-area companies, including McKinnon Parker, Oatis Machinery Company, and Weldon F. Stump & Co. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Temperance. Tom was regarded by all who knew him as a dedicated, humble, hands-on, disciplined, strong, and caring man. He was a lifelong sports fan of Notre Dame football, University of Toledo Rockets, and the Detroit Lions, Tigers, and Pistons. Tom was also a voracious reader whose wide-ranging curiosity about a plethora of topics, from health and finance to politics and sports, kept him sharp and informed well into his later years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Sophia; brother, Edmund (Margaret) Karczewski; sisters, Helen (Edwin) Urbaniak, Florence Karczewski, and Phylis (Marvin) Hansen.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Gloria (née Forczak) Karczewski, to whom he remained married for fifty-four years until his death; daughters, Linda (Mark) Robinson, Lisa A. Karczewski; son, Jeff (Caitlin) Karczewski; grandchildren, Erin and Matthew Robinson, Victor Karczewski and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
God couldnt have blessed me with a better father-in-law than you. We will miss you forever and do our best to honor your memory always.
Caity Karczewski
Family
May 9, 2020
Dad, you are a great man, and you will be missed by so many, thank you for all of your love and support for Mom, Lisa, Jeff and me-we miss you...
Linda Robinson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved