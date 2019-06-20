(News story) Thomas Kelly, a longtime journalist at the former Catholic Chronicle in Toledo, who covered the diocese and its parishes, but also movements for civil rights and social justice of concern to the faithful, died Friday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 92.



He was in declining health after suffering cardiac arrest several weeks ago, his son Tim Kelly said.



Mr. Kelly retired in the early 1990s. The Chronicle was the official publication of the diocese, but aimed to report on the church, both good and bad, as any other newspaper would, its editor, Dan McCarthy, told The Blade at his retirement, not long before Mr. Kelly's departure. Bishop Daniel Thomas closed the Chronicle in 2016.



Mr. Kelly came to the Chronicle in 1959 after a short stint at the Universe Bulletin, the newspaper of the Cleveland diocese.



"He was really interested in the church and journalism," his son said.



He worked as a reporter and photographer at the Chronicle.



"He was a self-taught photographer. Anything that needed shot, he did the shooting," his son said.



Mr. Kelly captured, in words and pictures, high school sports and covered the people and happenings of the diocese. He also went to the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which became best known for the speech Martin Luther King, Jr., delivered at the Lincoln Memorial.



He wrote about the struggle by migrant farm workers for rights and interviewed Mother Teresa.



"If you went to breakfast with him, he interviewed the waitress. He interviewed everybody he knew," his son said. "He loved people and talking to people and hearing their stories. He had an inquisitive mind."



Mr. Kelly wrote freelance articles for the National Catholic Reporter and other Catholic publications. He wrote poetry as well and in retirement took part in the Catholic Beat, a poetry group that met in a West Toledo coffeehouse. Published in a collection of poems by Catholic Beat participants was Mr. Kelly's "The Hoffman Boy," composed for Bishop James Hoffman's 20th anniversary as bishop of Toledo.



He was born June 17, 1927, in Devils Lake, N.D., to Ann and Henry Kelly. In high school, he lived with an uncle and aunt and worked at their newspaper, the Walsh County Press.



He graduated and joined the Army, not long after VE Day, and was stationed in Germany. He took part in an acting troupe and boxed as a welterweight, earning the nickname, "KO Kelly."



He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and worked for several small papers before landing at the Billings Gazette in Montana. Afterward, he worked for United Press International in Detroit. While there, he covered the funeral of Cardinal Edward Mooney, who was archbishop of Detroit.



He and his wife, the former Elizabeth Dolan, married in October, 1952. She died in December, 2006.



Surviving are his daughters, Ann and Kathleen Kelly; sons, Tim and Mike Kelly; brother, Henry Kelly; six grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where he was a member. The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on June 20, 2019