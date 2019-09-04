Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
4623 W. Albain Rd.
Monroe, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
4623 W. Albain Rd.
Monroe, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Bartz


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Bartz Obituary
Thomas L. Bartz

Thomas L. Bartz, age 71, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at SKLD Point Place on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1947 to Herbert and Hildegard (Dorin) Bartz. Tom earned a Master's Degree in Divinity and was Pastor of the former St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed reading and volunteered to read books to kids at Ottawa River Elementary School. A very generous man, Tom had a passion for helping others.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary M. Bartz. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service for Tom will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4623 W. Albain Rd. Monroe, MI 48161 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will take place privately at Restlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583. Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now