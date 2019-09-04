|
|
Thomas L. Bartz
Thomas L. Bartz, age 71, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at SKLD Point Place on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1947 to Herbert and Hildegard (Dorin) Bartz. Tom earned a Master's Degree in Divinity and was Pastor of the former St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed reading and volunteered to read books to kids at Ottawa River Elementary School. A very generous man, Tom had a passion for helping others.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary M. Bartz. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Tom will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4623 W. Albain Rd. Monroe, MI 48161 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will take place privately at Restlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583. Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019