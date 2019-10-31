|
|
Thomas L. Gray
Thomas L. Gray, 60, passed away on October 26, 2019 Suddenly. He was born on May 9, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Vernon and Mable (Lewis) Gray.
Tom was a PROUD graduate of Whitmer High School, class of 1977. He began his 30-year career at Jeep in Toledo in 1983, was a member of the UAW Local 12 and was a PROUD union supporter. Tom was an avid long-distance bike rider, devoted Ohio State fan and loved nature, animals and JEEPS. He read a countless number of books, was a walking atlas and had a great knowledge of history. Above all, Tom was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, uncle, friend and a servant leader to all. He always said, "Life happens on the back Roads."
Tom is survived by his children, Carla Powers, Ryan (Natalie), Ian (Maranda); 10 grandchildren; nephew, Josh; stepchildren, Jordon, Jacob, Mary, Katie, Ashley; girlfriend, Laura Grayce and life-long friends, Gary and Robin Chambers. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan Gray; sister, Charlotte Gray and stepson, Colin.
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in Tom's memory be made to the Habitat of Humanity of Findlay-Hancock County, and the . Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019