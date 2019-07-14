Thomas L. "Tom" Haar



Thomas L. "Tom" Haar, age 77, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Tom was born in Lemoyne, Ohio on September 22, 1941 to the late Melvin and Alma (Sandwich) Haar. Tom graduated from Eastwood High School, The University of Toledo, and was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church. Tom retired as an engineer from Chrysler Machining Plant, after 42 years. Tom was an avid woodworker and loved to make furniture for his family and friends. His hobbies included gardening, watching car racing, and woodworking. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean (Gunderman) Haar; children, Michael Haar of Perrysburg, Ohio, Jennifer (Rick) Elliott of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Susan (Steven) Smith of Saint Augustine, Florida; grandchildren, Pierson and Parker Smith, and Noah and Graeme Elliott; brothers, Jim (Elise) Haar, John (Jan) Haar; sister Pat (the late Joe) Anderson.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred Haar.



Memorial Contributions can be made in Tom's name to Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551.



Friends will be received Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419 874 3133). A Funeral Service will begin at noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019