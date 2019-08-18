|
Thomas L. Heinze
Thomas L. Heinze, 77, formerly of Napoleon and Fayette, OH, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Oak Grove Healthcare Center in Deshler, OH. He was born February 1, 1942, in Bowling Green, OH, one of fourteen children born to the union of the late Fred and Anna (Brunthaver) Heinze.
Tom enlisted as a member of the United States Army in 1959, and he served during the Cold War until his discharge in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his return to civilian life, he worked at a factory that manufactured air compressors. Tom was Catholic by faith.
Surviving are three sons, Christopher Heinze of Ney, OH, Thomas P. Heinze of Fremont, OH, and Mark Heinze of Ayersville, OH; three brothers, John, Dick, and Don Heinze; six grandchildren, Matt, Mike, Rebecca, Brianna, Katelyn, and Jack and one great-grandson, Elliot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Kevin A. Heinze; ten siblings; and grandson, Luke.
A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of Thomas Heinze will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Fayette with Father Stephen Stanbery presiding. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for visitation preceding the mass from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019