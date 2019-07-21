Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Thomas L. "Tom" Hendrix


1951 - 2019
Thomas L. "Tom" Hendrix Obituary
Thomas "Tom" L. Hendrix

Thomas "Tom" Hendrix, 68, of Toledo, Ohio, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born June 21, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Harry W. and Jeanne E. (Wolfe) Hendrix. Tom was married to Sheila Nelson for 23 years and she preceded him in death on April 25, 2014. He was a 1969 graduate of Bedford High School, then received an Associates Degree in Business from Monroe County Community College. Tom was employed by The Toledo Hospital as a journeyman maintenance technician for 40 years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of Westgate Chapel in Toledo, N.R.A., was an avid Detroit Tiger fan and enjoyed classic cars.

Tom is survived by his loving children, Earl (Kate) Hendrix, Sandi Hendrix, Brian (Julie) Ankney and Viral (Anuja) Parikh; brothers, Harry (Connie) Hendrix and Richard (Adrienne) Hendrix; sisters, Bonnie (Robert) Fox, Donna Dausman, Ruth Ann (Carlos) Blake and Mary (Dan) Wiley and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Missions Fund at Assembly of Christians, Lambertville, MI.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
