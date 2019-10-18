|
|
(News story) Thomas L. "Sam" Irmen, retired director of grain operations for The Andersons who was among the first outside the family to become a general partner in the agribusiness, died Wednesday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 91.
He had prostate cancer and developed sepsis, his son Tom said. Mr. Irmen and his wife, Charlee, moved to Lakes of Sylvania in Sylvania Township in April after many years on South Holland-Sylvania Road in South Toledo.
After retiring in the mid-1990s, Mr. Irmen threw himself into volunteer duties with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. He drew from his "operational roots at The Andersons," his son said, as he helped organize and lead teams to build houses.
He was a finalist for the Jefferson Award in 2008, nominated for his Habitat service.
"He was a real leader," said Richard Anderson, chairman emeritus of The Andersons and a friend since high school at Central Catholic.
Mr. Irmen worked on the dairy farm run by Harold Anderson, the family patriarch, and attended what is now Michigan State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in agriculture and was captain of the cross country team that became NCAA champions.
He returned to the Andersons family, by then focused on grain, and helped build its massive grain elevator. He was promoted to leadership positions in grain and grain products and was active in trade associations.
"He had so many friends in the industry, and people trusted him to represent the truth and the things that were meaningful," said his son, also a former Andersons manager.
The elder Mr. Anderson would say, "work is a blessing," and Mr. Irmen "believed he was as blessed as anyone out there. He was a hard worker, my dad," his son said.
In 1968, Mr. Irmen, Benjamin Padilla, and Eugene Balk were named the first general partners from outside the Anderson family.
"As far as we're concerned, these people joined the family," then-Chief Executive John Anderson told The Blade.
For years, Mr. Irmen's duties in the firm included government and trade relations. He served on a federal grain advisory panel and, in 1984, accompanied then-Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste on a trade mission to Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.
"I say this in the most generous way, he was a perfectionist," Richard Anderson said. "He had this series of beliefs about what he had to accomplish. You'd want to get out of his way because, boy, he was going to do it and do it really well."
He saw humor in many events, while "finding a way to laugh at himself in the process," his son said. Mr. Irmen shared his life story in a book he wrote for family - later made available digitally to the public - 'The Older I Get, The Better I Was.'
He was born Jan. 14, 1928, to Kathryn and Stephen Irmen. He was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Church, Maumee, and then St. Joan of Arc Church.
Surviving are his wife, the former Charlene "Charlee" Gates, whom he married Nov. 26, 1949; daughters, JoDee Robertson, Bet- sy Damm, and Jaine Place; sons, Pat, Mike, Terry, and Tom; sisters, Mary Ann Colturi, Jean O'Connell, Rita McInnis, and Kathleen O'Neill; 18 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Coyle Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m, followed by shared reflections. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Church. The family suggests tributes to the church or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019