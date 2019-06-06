|
Thomas L. Kelch
Thomas L. Kelch, age 97, died May 31, 2019. He served in the United States Army for 3 years as a reconnaissance sergeant during World War II. He was parts manager for Truesdell GMC for 35 years and retired from Ed Schmidt GMC after 4 years.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Catherine, sister Mary Ellen Naber, brother-in- law Edmund Naber and niece Kathy Hansen. He is survived by his very good friend Etsuko "Judy" Kudelka; nephew Michael Naber (Laura Burgee); nieces Trudy (Richard) Cottier, Mary Jo (Ricky) Frame and Marilyn Keip; sister-in-law Jeanette Taylor; nephews William (Connie ) Dunn and Craig Hansen as well as many great nieces, great nephews and great-great nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday June 8, 2019 in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10 am. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019