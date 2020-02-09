Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
333 Brookside Dr.
Swanton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
333 Brookside Dr.
Swanton, OH
Thomas L. McGhee


1931 - 2020
Thomas L. McGhee Obituary
Thomas L. McGhee

Thomas L. McGhee, age 88, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020 at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. He was born November 6, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Harold F. and Leona O. (Perry) McGhee. He grew up in Erie, Michigan and the family later moved to Toledo. Tom was a 1949 graduate of Swanton High School and was drafted into the United States Army. He served during the Korean War. Upon his return home from the service, Tom attended the University of Toledo and obtained a degree in Finance, and worked as a stockbroker for multiple firms in Toledo.

A very active member of the Swanton Community, and served as the former Mayor of Swanton. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish. A sports enthusiast, Tom was instrumental in starting the girls basketball program in Swanton, and coached baseball, softball and basketball. He was inducted into the Swanton High School Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Ohio High School Football Hall of Fame.

Tom had a love for mowing his grass, harness horse racing, golfing and sitting outside his garage watching traffic go by the house. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #306 in Assumption, Swanton American Legion Post #479, Swanton VFW Post #8598, Swanton Boosters and Swanton High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was recognized by the Swanton Exchange Club with the Golden Deeds Award.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Joann McGhee; his six children, whom he was most proud of who all graduated college without student loans, Pat (Kathy) McGhee; Pam McGhee, Tim (Beth) McGhee, Sean (Robyn) McGhee, Jackie (Shaun) Schultz and Steven (Taush) McGhee; his stepchildren, Bruce (Fawn) Onweller, Todd (Carole) Onweller and Diane (Matt) Davis; 18 grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Charlie) Mika, Donna Gearig and Jean Simon.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Norma (Simon) McGhee and brother, Bill McGhee.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, February 11th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Catholic War Veterans Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday, February 12th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at St. Richard's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to Swanton Rotary Scholarship, P.O. Box 151, Swanton, OH 43558.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
