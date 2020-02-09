|
(News story) SWANTON - Thomas L. McGhee, a stockbroker by day whose commitment to the athletic programs in the Swanton schools included decades as announcer for Bulldogs football home games, died Friday at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. He was 88.
He had dementia, his son Sean McGhee said.
He retired about 20 years ago from Continental Capital in Toledo. Earlier in his career, he worked for such firms as Bell & Beckwith and Oberweis Securities.
Mr. McGhee grew up on a farm near Swanton and was a 1949 graduate of Swanton High School, where he played football. As a husband and father with a growing family in the village, he pitched in to help. He even served a two-year term as mayor in the early 1960s.
As his children participated in sports, he helped to coach - baseball, softball, and basketball. He was treasurer for the Swanton athletic boosters for about 20 years.
He had daughters and became concerned about the opportunities for girls in athletics. In the 1970s, he joined Thomas Michael Redd and Betty Jo Hansbarger in advocating for organized girls basketball teams in school - just as there were softball teams, his son said.
"He created an atmosphere where girls could thrive in athletics," his son said.
He was straightforward and direct - no vocal theatrics - in 30 seasons of public address announcing during Swanton football games.
"It was always about the kids," his son said.
When Robert Fisher arrived in 1976 as boys basketball head coach, Mr. McGhee was among the first to introduce himself.
"He really took me under his wing and introduced me to all the people here in town and guided me as I made my way here," said Mr. Fisher, whose teams took multiple championships over 16 seasons. "He led me down the right path."
And he didn't interfere when his sons played for Mr. Fisher.
"I never heard anything but encouragement for our program," Mr. Fisher said. "We were good friends. You could talk sports with him or anything in life. He was a very sharp guy. More than anything, he was really concerned about the welfare of our kids, all the kids in our community."
Mr. McGhee was a 1999 inductee to the Swanton High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He received the Golden Deeds Award from the Swanton Exchange Club.
He was born Nov. 6, 1931, to Leona and Harold McGhee. He grew up in Toledo, Erie, and then the Swanton area. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, about which he said little.
"He mostly talked about how cold it was and how miserable it was," his son said.
Afterward, he was able to attend the University of Toledo, paid for by a factory job he worked and his GI Bill benefits. He had a degree in finance. Likewise, his children worked their way through college, debt free.
"It's probably his proudest achievement, that he raised kids to be self sufficient and work hard and if you can't afford it, don't buy it," his son said.
He and his first wife, Norma McGhee, married June 21, 1958. She died April 22, 1986.
Surviving are his wife, JoAnn McGhee, whom he married Nov. 26, 1988; sons Pat, Tim, Sean, and Steven McGhee; daughters Pam McGhee and Jackie Schultz; stepsons Bruce and Todd Onweller; stepdaughter, Diane Davis, and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Weigel Funeral Home, Swanton, where a Catholic War Veterans Service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Richard Church, Swanton, where a funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Swanton Rotary Scholarship.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 9, 2020