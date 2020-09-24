Thomas L. "Tom" O'ConnellThomas L. "Tom" O'Connell, age 93, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. He was born on October 29, 1926. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country during WWII. He was a Toledo Firefighter for many years before retiring. Tom was an avid golfer and very proud of having 4 hole-in-one's. He was a former bat boy for the Toledo Mud Hens at Swayne Field in the 1940's. Tom was also honored to throw out a first pitch at the new Mud Hens stadium at 88 years young. He enjoyed spending time with his family playing euchre. Tom's smile, spirit, feisty and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.Tom is survived by his loving daughters, Julie O'Connell, Joan (Michael) Periatt and Jeanne (Bil) Keeling; grandchildren, Kelly Sheehan, Mackenzie and Madison Periatt; Daniel, Nicholas and Sadie Keeling; siblings, Bill (Dorothy) O'Connell, Mary Connelly, and Dan O'Connell; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. (Masks are required with social distancing).Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit