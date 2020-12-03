Thomas L. Tucker
Thomas L. Tucker, 71, of Fremont, passed away on November 30, 2020 in the Toledo Hospital after fighting the COVID 19 virus for over five weeks. Tom was born in Carey, Ohio, on June 27, 1949, to Theodore L. and M. Madelon "Dolly" (Ward) Tucker.
On February 3, 1968, he married Judith M. Thomas. He is survived by his wife; their two children, Tia (Kyle Koepfer) and Trent (Betty) Tucker; and two grandchildren, Theodore L. Tucker, Tate L. Tucker; a sister, Barbara Corbin; and a brother, Tim (Angie) Tucker.
He graduated in 1971 from Bowling Green State University and taught elementary physical education at Lakota Schools. He also served as athletic director at Lakota and Woodmore Schools. For over the last 40 years, he served as meet manager and scored hundreds of high school golf tournaments, track and field, and cross country meets across northwest Ohio.
Per Tom's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of life will be held in the future.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lakota Athletic Boosters or the Big Nut Scholarship Fund, and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.
