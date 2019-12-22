|
Thomas L. Wilson
Thomas L. Wilson, age 81, of Gladstone, MI, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Lakeview Assisted Living & Memory Care in Gladstone after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on December 25, 1937 in Toledo, OH, the son of George and Edna (Strohl) Wilson. Tom was raised in Sylvania, OH, and graduated from Burnham High School in 1955. Following graduation, he furthered his education at Bowling Green State University. Tom married the former Donna Eberhardt on December 14, 1957 at First United Methodist Church in Sylvania, OH and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Tom was employed as Vice President in Commercial Lending at Sylvania Savings Bank for over 25 years. He always had a vision of owning his own business. In 1981, Tom was accepted and enrolled in the McDonald's Registered Applicant Program, where he worked over 2,000 unpaid hours at a McDonald's in Bowling Green, OH, while still working full-time as a banker. In August of 1984, Tom and Donna moved to Escanaba, MI and in September of the same year they purchased the McDonald's in Escanaba. With the help of their three sons, they were able to expand the family business to many locations throughout the Upper Peninsula of MI.
Thomas L. Wilson is survived by his wife, Donna Wilson; 3 sons, Timothy (Catherine) Wilson, James (Sandra) Wilson, and Brian (Sophia) Wilson; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law; and 2 nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., December 23, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Escanaba, MI. Funeral services celebrating the life of Tom will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be sent to the or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin. The Anderson Funeral Homes of Escanaba and Gladstone, MI are assisting the Wilson family and online condolences can be sent at www.andersonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019