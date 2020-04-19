Thomas M. "Tom" Ehni Thomas M. "Tom" Ehni, born March 1935, passed away April 10, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Tom spent most of his life in the Toledo/Maumee area. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School in 1953 and went on to the University of Michigan where he was a third-generation student. He majored in Accounting, was active in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and ROTC. After college he proudly served in the US Navy for two years, then returned to UofM for an MBA. With family in tow, Tom moved to several Midwest cities while working for Owens Illinois for many years and later ran the family business of Newell B. Newton in Toledo. Tom met his wife, Molly Boyer, during high school through Trinity Episcopal Church where both families were very active. Throughout their life together they greatly enjoyed family road trips, directed several Toledo Museum of Art trips, involvement with Trinity and St. Paul's Maumee and supporting the Maize and Blue in as many ways as possible. Tom's passion for art and history was also demonstrated through his love of reading and collecting books. Together they especially enjoyed entertaining and spending time with extended family and their many friends. Tom and Molly had two daughters and three grandsons, Karen and son Spencer of Dallas; and Marcia (Robert) with sons Mitchell and Jack of Chicago. Tom's sister and her family all reside in St. Louis - Barbara (Bill), and their sons, Eric (Kristie) and Jay (Jenn). He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Molly, and his parents, Ruth and John. A memorial service will be planned at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Maumee, Ohio later this year. Memorial contributions are welcome to the charity of choice. We wish to thank all his caregivers who were so important to him later in life, and the doctors and nurses at Glenbrook Hospital who were with him as he succumbed to COVID-19.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.