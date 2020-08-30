Thomas M. Rogers
Thomas M. Rogers, 92, of Toledo, passed away August 19, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. Thomas was born May 21, 1928, in Bessemer, AL, to Loften and Kathleen (Gleason) Rogers.
During his sophomore year of high school at DeVilbiss, Tom enlisted in the Navy to serve his country in WWII on the YO132 fueling ships in the Pacific Ocean. When Tom returned home from WWII he met and married Wilhelmina "Boots" on September 17, 1949, in Toledo. Tom and Boots would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary next month. He worked for many years as a pile driver and foreman for Moser Construction, retiring in 1990. Tom was a member of Flanders Road Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and maintained the lawn for over 35 years. He had the privilege to be on the first Northwest Ohio Honor Flight where they visited the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. Tom's family would like to thank Jim Tichey for his involvement in the Honor Flight and the many cards sent to Tom over the years.
Christmas was his favorite time of year and was known for his Christmas tree decorations and village, with many visitors stopping to enjoy his display every year. Tom liked to listen to Gospel music and when Tom had free time he enjoyed oil painting. He loved being in God's creation camping, hunting and fishing. Tom was a lifetime member of Adams Conservation. Tom's family would like to give a special thank you to Ron and Genny Zwahlen for the countless memories Tom and the boys made hunting and fishing on their property. Also, thanks to Charlie and Pat Gallagher for the pond privilege.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wilhelmina "Boots" Rogers; children, Don (Judi) Rogers, Rick (Cyndy) Rogers, Kathy (Richard) Vincent; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Barbara Kelb, Peggy (Don) Kloss, Elsie Ziegelhofer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Rogers.
A celebration of life honoring Tom will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Flanders Road Church of Christ or Honor Flight Inc. in Tom's memory.
To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.comwww.NewcomerToledo.com