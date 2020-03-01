|
|
Thomas M. "Tom" Tobak
2-11-1945 ~ 2-21-2020
Beloved husband for 33 years of Laura (Usher) Tobak. Loving father of Michael (Kimberly) Tobak and Donna Tobak. Cherished "Pops" of Kari and Steven Tobak and Lauren Monroe. Cherished brother of the late Carolyn Vaughn.
Tom loved his family, golfing, cars, and was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Passed away on February 21st at the age of 75.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7th, from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd, Harrison, Ohio 45030.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020