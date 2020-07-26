Dr. Thomas Martin Tank
Dr. Thomas Martin Tank passed away at home in Sun Lakes, AZ, on May 3, 2020, at age 86. Always active, even throughout his 80s, he decided that just two weeks before his passing, landscaping the yard and changing a tire on his belived golf cart were of utmost importance.
Born in 1933 to Reynold and Mary (Goetz) Tank of Toledo, OH. Thomas attended Champion Jesuit High School in Wisconsin. He received two bachelor's degrees (biology/chemistry and philosophy) and a doctor of medicine degree from Saint Louis University. After a yearlong internship at Bridgeport General Hospital, Connecticut. Thomas completed his residency in neurosurgery at Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.
Thomas remained in Cleveland for 28 years, practicing neurological surgery from 1965 to 1992. While in practice, he earned the recognition of his peers through publications, lectures, symposia and memberships to many professional societies and committees.
There was never one day when Thomas was not excited to go to work. Through his faith, he believed that hard work and the grace of God-given mastery allowed him to help all his patients.
During retirement, continuing education was a cornerstone of thomas' activities. he learned Italian and Spanish, volunteered at the Seton Catholic High School and actively participated in the Sun Lakes New Adventures in Learning program.
Thomas was predeceased by brothers, Richard, David and Raymond and son, Fred Garlick. He is survived by Mercedes (nee Primrose), his wife of 38 years; sons, Graeme (Naomi), Trevor (Stephanie) and Daniel (Silvana) Garlick; daughter, Tricia (Michael) Godlewski; brothers, Michael, Paul and Theodore; sisters, Marian, Theresa, Sally and Donna; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
His grounding belief was of family and of this belief, we all will sorely miss.
Instead of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society
or St. Steven's Ladies Guild of Sun Lakes, AZ.