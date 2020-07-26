1/1
Dr. Thomas Martin Tank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Thomas Martin Tank

Dr. Thomas Martin Tank passed away at home in Sun Lakes, AZ, on May 3, 2020, at age 86. Always active, even throughout his 80s, he decided that just two weeks before his passing, landscaping the yard and changing a tire on his belived golf cart were of utmost importance.

Born in 1933 to Reynold and Mary (Goetz) Tank of Toledo, OH. Thomas attended Champion Jesuit High School in Wisconsin. He received two bachelor's degrees (biology/chemistry and philosophy) and a doctor of medicine degree from Saint Louis University. After a yearlong internship at Bridgeport General Hospital, Connecticut. Thomas completed his residency in neurosurgery at Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.

Thomas remained in Cleveland for 28 years, practicing neurological surgery from 1965 to 1992. While in practice, he earned the recognition of his peers through publications, lectures, symposia and memberships to many professional societies and committees.

There was never one day when Thomas was not excited to go to work. Through his faith, he believed that hard work and the grace of God-given mastery allowed him to help all his patients.

During retirement, continuing education was a cornerstone of thomas' activities. he learned Italian and Spanish, volunteered at the Seton Catholic High School and actively participated in the Sun Lakes New Adventures in Learning program.

Thomas was predeceased by brothers, Richard, David and Raymond and son, Fred Garlick. He is survived by Mercedes (nee Primrose), his wife of 38 years; sons, Graeme (Naomi), Trevor (Stephanie) and Daniel (Silvana) Garlick; daughter, Tricia (Michael) Godlewski; brothers, Michael, Paul and Theodore; sisters, Marian, Theresa, Sally and Donna; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

His grounding belief was of family and of this belief, we all will sorely miss.

Instead of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society or St. Steven's Ladies Guild of Sun Lakes, AZ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved