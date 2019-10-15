|
Thomas Michael Jennings
Thomas Michael Jennings, age 68, of Toledo, died October 12, 2019 at his home. Tom was born January 22, 1951 in Toledo to the late Emit and Dorothy (Szyskowski) Jennings. He graduated from Lakota High School and attended Findlay College before starting a 40-year career in the trucking business. He retired from FedEx Ground as a line haul supervisor in 2015.
In his free time Tom enjoyed fishing, visiting the casino, and cooking. His specialty was his mom's potato salad recipe. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, and loved his dog, Sam. He will be remembered for his hardworking, straight-forward and honest nature, his dry wit, and his subtle, and sometimes sarcastic, sense of humor.
Tom is lovingly survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Judy; children, Kylie Jennings (Gary Welling) and Zachary Jennings (Krystal); grandchildren, Bella, Carter, Logan and Mason; siblings, Karis Earl (Ken), Darlene Jennings, Butch Jennings (Diane), Cal Jennings (Linda) and Jo Ascunce (Raul); and twelve nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Annie Perkey.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services at 7:00 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.).
Contributions in Tom's name are suggested to ProMedica Hospice or the Toledo Area Humane Society.
