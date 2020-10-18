Thomas Murray Falvey
Thomas Murray Falvey, age 83, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born December 6, 1936. The second son of the late Eleanor (Murray) Falvey and James P. Falvey.
He attended Old Orchard Elementary School and DeVilbiss High School, joining the US Army after graduation. After receiving an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Detroit where he was a member of the track and field team as the shot-putter. He later obtained a Master's degree at the University of Toledo.
Tom met his wife, Alice (Mutter) and were married for 55 years, while he was teaching in the Detroit Public School system. They moved to Toledo in 1965 and Tom taught special education at Rogers High School for the next 30 years. Together they had three children, Anne, Christopher and Mary. All of whom preceeded him in death as a result of Cystic Fibrosis when Anne was 27, Chris 22 and Mary at age 7. Tom thought of his children every day, calling them his "heroes." He visited them at Calvary Cemetery often, tending to their grave sites with prayer and care. Tom served as president of the Cystic Fibrosis Chapter of Northwest Ohio in the 1970s.
As a senior in high school, Tom began boxing where he later fought in the Golden Gloves and posted a 20-7 record with 12 knockouts in an amateur career that lasted until he turned 22. After his boxing career ended, he remained involved as a referee and judge. He officiated matches for numerous future champions when they were amateurs. Such champions included Larry Holmes, Tommy Hearns, Mike Tyson, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Michael Spinks, and Leon Spinks. Tom was president of the Toledo Golden Gloves organization from 1974-81.
In 1977, Tom took up running and qualified for the Boston Marathon the next year. He completed 68 marathons, including races in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Atlanta. His best time was 3 hours and 15 minutes. His best time in a 10K was 39:50. Tom founded the annual 24-hour Ultra Marathon held at Olander Park in Sylvania. He was the race director for the event for 17 years. Tom was also a member of the Toledo Road Runners Club for over 40 years and held numerous leadership positions.
Tom is survived by his wife, Alice (Mutter) Falvey, who he described as his "best pal". He would often say "She is the best thing that ever happened to me." As well, he is survived by his brother, James Murray Falvey, of Sylvania and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parent;and younger brother, William Murray Falvey.
A service will be held at a later date to be announced. Assisting the family with arrangements is Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43623. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Knock Out Parkinson Disease 5965 Telegraph Rd Toledo, OH 43612 or Toledo Roadrunners Club PO Box 8818 Maumee, OH 43537. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
