(News story) Thomas Murray Falvey, a longtime athlete and fitness enthusiast died on Oct. 12.
Robin Falvey-Ayers, his niece, said he died in his sleep.
Mrs. Falvey-Ayers described her uncle as a man of the people.
"He had an overall general concern for others. He was thoughtful and overall a kind and great man," she said.
Mr. Falvey left his impact on Toledo's athletic and fitness culture as he was a former boxing referee and marathon runner. Mr. Falvey began running in 1977 and qualified for the Boston Marathon the next year. He completed a total of 68 marathons including races in Chicago, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.
Mr. Falvey's best time was three hours and 15 minutes - his best time in a 10k race was 39:50.
Mrs. Falvey-Ayers said her uncle was running until his final days.
"His running days which never really ended. He would secretly run on the treadmills still. I've had people from Planet Fitness text me their condolences and say 'I saw him working out regularly at the gym.' He was working out until the end," she said.
Mr. Falvey founded the annual 24-hour Ultra Marathon held at Olander Park in Sylvania, in which he was the race director for the event for 17 years. Mr. Falvey was also a member of the Toledo Roadrunners Club for more than 40 years and held numerous leadership positions.
Mr. Falvey started boxing at the Police Athletic League as an amateur. His first victory came against a classmate at DeVilbiss High School. He continued his career until he turned 22.
He later began judging and refereeing. He refereed for Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, the Spinks brothers, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Thomas Hearns.
"He was an avid boxer and loved the sport. He was great at keeping contact with former boxers," Mrs. Falvey-Ayers said.
Mr. Falvey met his wife Alice while he was teaching in the Detroit Public School system.
The couple was married for 55 years.
Mrs. Falvey-Ayers said her uncle described his wife as his "best pal".
"He would often say 'she is the best thing that ever happened to me,'" she said.
The couple had three children Anne, Christopher, and Mary, all of whom preceded him in death as a result of Cystic Fibrosis. Mr. Falvey served as president of the Cystic Fibrosis Chapter of Northwest Ohio in the 1970s.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1936, to Eleanor and James P. Falvey. He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother.
Surviving are his wife, Alice, and his brother, James Murray Falvey.
A service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Knock Out Parkinson Disease on 5965 Telegraph Rd., Toledo, OH 43612 or the Toledo Roadrunners Club at P.O. Box 8818, Maumee, OH 43537.
This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at bwhiteside@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.