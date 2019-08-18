|
Thomas N. Hallock
Thomas N. Hallock, 70, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on October 4, 1948 to Bert and Phyllis (Finley) Hallock. On September 16, 1967, he married Ruth Gahler. Tom worked as a conductor with Norfolk Western & Norfolk Southern Railroads for 42 years, retiring in 2008. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, playing dominos, and spending time with his dog Katie. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and loved to help others; especially cutting grass for friends and neighbors with his new riding lawn mower.
Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Ruth; children, Kimberly (Dan) LaFountaine, Kelly Axe (Ben), and Richard (Michelle) Hallock; grandchildren, Kylie Woods (Justin) , Derek LaFountaine, Kelsey Woods, Anna LaFountaine, and Dalton Axe; great-grandchildren, Aeristy, Athena, and Avalyn; brother, Michael Hallock; sister-in-law, Kay Ann Hallock; goddaughter and niece Marsha Hallock; niece, Amy Hallock; and lifelong friend, Ron Iler. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce Hallock; and nephew, Daniel Hallock.
The family will receive friends at Christ United Methodist Church 5757 Starr Avenue Extension, Oregon Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am. Memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019