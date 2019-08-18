Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ United Methodist Church
5757 Starr Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
5757 Starr Avenue
Extension, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
5757 Starr Avenue
Extension, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hallock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas N. Hallock


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas N. Hallock Obituary
Thomas N. Hallock

Thomas N. Hallock, 70, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on October 4, 1948 to Bert and Phyllis (Finley) Hallock. On September 16, 1967, he married Ruth Gahler. Tom worked as a conductor with Norfolk Western & Norfolk Southern Railroads for 42 years, retiring in 2008. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, playing dominos, and spending time with his dog Katie. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and loved to help others; especially cutting grass for friends and neighbors with his new riding lawn mower.

Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Ruth; children, Kimberly (Dan) LaFountaine, Kelly Axe (Ben), and Richard (Michelle) Hallock; grandchildren, Kylie Woods (Justin) , Derek LaFountaine, Kelsey Woods, Anna LaFountaine, and Dalton Axe; great-grandchildren, Aeristy, Athena, and Avalyn; brother, Michael Hallock; sister-in-law, Kay Ann Hallock; goddaughter and niece Marsha Hallock; niece, Amy Hallock; and lifelong friend, Ron Iler. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce Hallock; and nephew, Daniel Hallock.

The family will receive friends at Christ United Methodist Church 5757 Starr Avenue Extension, Oregon Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am. Memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.