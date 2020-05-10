Thomas N. Pisula
1941 - 2020
Thomas N. Pisula of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Toledo on September 7, 1941 to John and Elizabeth (Romp) Pisula. Tom graduated from Macomber High School in 1959, where he was an All City Athlete. Tom was an active member of Regina Coeli Parish, where he coached football and basketball for several years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Patricia (Zuber); children, Lori (Winston) Brohier, Julie Borman and Todd Swantek (Jennifer); granchildren, Brittney Brohier, Brandon Borman, Benjamin Borman, Abigail Swantek, Andrew Lewis, and Samantha Sattler; brothers, Richard, Robert (Joan), Donald (Mary); sister, Jeanne Cutcher, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack.

Tom loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, golfing and playing euchre. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are being handled by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111)

blanchardstrabler.com


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
5 entries
May 10, 2020
To the Pisula Family, so sorry for your loss. I attended Macomber HS with Tom. I remember him well, a good looking guy. RIP.
Tom Piasecki
Classmate
May 9, 2020
Sad to see Tom has passed away. A friend of several of my brothers ,I still can see the ALL CITY fullback at Macomber High picture posted in the Blade. On behalf of TJ , Jim, Charlie , and Mike Sheehy please accept our condolence
Mike Sheehy
Friend
May 8, 2020
So saddened to hear of the passing of our former Poinsetta neighbor. He was the perfect guy and friend to live next door to. Sending love and prayers to all the Pisula family. ❤ Tom and Betty Hunt family
Tom Hunt
Neighbor
May 6, 2020
So sorry of your loss Prayers for the family RIP
Maureen Bowery
Family
May 6, 2020
Tom was a very good friend, we had some of the best times together playing softball and camping, we would all get together with his brothers, cousin and other friends, some of the best times of my life. May he rest in peace.
Joe Almaguer
Friend
