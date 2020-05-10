Thomas N. Pisula1941 - 2020Thomas N. Pisula of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Toledo on September 7, 1941 to John and Elizabeth (Romp) Pisula. Tom graduated from Macomber High School in 1959, where he was an All City Athlete. Tom was an active member of Regina Coeli Parish, where he coached football and basketball for several years.He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Patricia (Zuber); children, Lori (Winston) Brohier, Julie Borman and Todd Swantek (Jennifer); granchildren, Brittney Brohier, Brandon Borman, Benjamin Borman, Abigail Swantek, Andrew Lewis, and Samantha Sattler; brothers, Richard, Robert (Joan), Donald (Mary); sister, Jeanne Cutcher, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack.Tom loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, golfing and playing euchre. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.Arrangements are being handled by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences: