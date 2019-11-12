|
Thomas O. Warns
Thomas O. Warns, 87, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born December 27, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Norman and Glenna (Robinson) Warns. He married Helen E. Cepko on August 22, 1953 and they shared over 66 wonderful years together. Tom served our country in the United States Navy on the USS Antietam. For the remainder of his career, he worked as a glass worker at Libbey Owens Ford, served as a trustee and financial secretary to the Glass Workers Union, was an advisory board member of Mid Am Bank, served as a Wood County commissioner and consulted with the Poggemeyer Design Group.
Tom was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles, the Moose, and the Elk lodges. He was an enthusiastic Ohio State Buckeye fan and avid golfer, achieving a much sought after hole-in-one.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Sandra (Daniel) Lubelski, Linda (Jene) Warns-Davis, John Green and Michael (Donna) Warns; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, half-brother, Ken (Margaret) Warns; in-laws, Rudy (Mary) Cepko, Bob (Pat) Cepko and Marianne (Bob) Kohl; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jim and Norman "Pete" Warns.
Friends will be received November 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, OH 43460, with a Memorial Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to All Saints Catholic Church. Condolences may sent to the family online at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019