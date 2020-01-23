Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas "Orzo" Orzechowski


1955 - 2019
Thomas "Orzo" Orzechowski Obituary
Thomas "Orzo" Orzechowski

Thomas "Orzo" Orzechowski, 64, passed away December 12, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born May 7, 1955, to Raymond and Lillian Orzechowski in Toledo. He graduated from Whitmer High School vocational auto mechanics, Class of 1974. He was a mechanic at Yark Automotive for 42 years until his retirement. Tom was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan.

Tom is survived by his sister, Kathy (Robert) Casaletta; brothers, Mark (Lisa) and John (Peggy) Orzechowski and 7 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where friends are invited to visit after 11:00 a.m. Interment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice. Condolences for Tom's family may be expressed online

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
