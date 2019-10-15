Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Thomas Otto Patterson


1940 - 2019
Thomas Otto Patterson

Thomas Otto Patterson, age 79, of Toledo, passed away October 13, 2019 at Elizabeth Scott Nursing Home. He was born April 8, 1940 in Toledo to James and Delores (Pohlman) Patterson. Tom was a 1958 graduate of Maumee High School. Tom served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Tom was a member of the Maumee Elks and Holland American Legion. He was employed as a computer programmer for several places. Tom was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Michigan fan. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most importantly spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Carol A. Patterson; children, Tom (Jodi) Patterson, Dawn (Jodi) Patterson, Shane (Laurie) Patterson, Kelly (MaryLou) Patterson, James (Jen) Patterson, Roger Whaley, Dennis (Dawn) Whaley and Sheila (Tim) Davis; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pam (Mark) Mokri.

The family will receive guests Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Tom's memory.

To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
