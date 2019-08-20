|
Thomas P. Brezinski
Thomas P. Brezinski, 53, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home. Thomas was born March 17, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio, to David A. and Irene M. (Grabarski) Brezinski. Tom graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1984 where he was an all-around athlete
He was employed at Midwest Tool & Die Supply for 35 years, the company in which his father started in 1968. Tom was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Olivia Brezinski; brothers, Stephen and Andrew Brezinski and nieces and nephews, Kevin, Kyle, Kendall and Klaire. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John W. Brezinski.
Friends will be received Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to St. Rose Catholic Church. Condolences may be made online to the family at
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019