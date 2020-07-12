1/
Thomas P. Heebsh
1952 - 2020
Thomas P. Heebsh

Thomas P. Heebsh, 67, of Toledo, passed away May 22, 2020, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Tom was born July 14, 1952, in Toledo to Robert and Myra.

Tom enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a great love for all animals. He was a gifted artist with a fondness for painting still life. Tom graduated from Bowsher High School in 1970 where he played football all 4 years, and he warmly remembered his last year when Bowsher won the championship.

He is survived by his mother, Myra Weirich; brothers, Rob and Jon Heebsh; and step-father, Ed Weirich.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Robert Heebsh.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
