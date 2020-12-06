Thomas Beshalske
Thomas "Tom" Paul Beshalske, age 69 of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 2, 2020 in the Story Pointe Retirement Center. Tom was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 8, 1951 to James and Louise (Reinbolt) Beshalske and was a graduate of St. Francis deSales High School. Tom attended Bowling Green State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting.
Tom was the Chief Financial Officer for the Mannik & Smith Group for 25 years.
Grandpa Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a huge University of Notre Dame fan.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a sister; he is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Stalzer; children Ben (Andrea) Beshalske, Megan (Todd) Siebert; stepchildren, Jason Sobieralski and Jennifer (Craig) Bruning.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Sydney, Carson, Caitlyn, Ally, Will, and Eleanor; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation and services will be private. The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with professional services.
A memorial contribution may take the form of a donation to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 West South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551.
