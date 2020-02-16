|
|
Thomas Paul Killen, Sr.
Thomas Killen, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Tom was born on August 6, 1944 in Toledo to Mac and Bernice Killen. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Tom served in the Army Reserves. He was a lifelong member of OLPH Parish.
Tom enjoyed an early career as a barber, however his building skills led him to join the carpenter trade and became a true Construction Professional. He worked with several contractors around Northwest Ohio and led numerous construction projects, large and small, throughout his career. For several contractors Tom was instrumental in building their business and enhancing their customer base. His construction expertise continued to be utilized even after retirement as he consulted on many projects.
However, Tom's true skill was building family and friends. He was a devoted husband and father. Supporting the children in their activities was always a priority. Tom and Carol recently celebrated their 50Th Wedding Anniversary. During their retirement years they were continually seen attending and traveling to events, games and tournaments supporting their grandchildren. Tom remained active enjoying his hunting & fishing trips until this final illness curtailed those activities. Tom was so much looking forward to the birth of the next grandchild this June.
Tom will be deeply missed by all who knew him, In just the few days since he passed, his four-legged buddy "Bullet" seems lost without him.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Richard Paat for his thorough, kind and compassionate care throughout Tom's illness.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol; children Diane [Jim] Durliat, Kristen [Jeremy] Snyder and Tom [Parris] Killen: grandchildren Connor, RJ, Drew, Mason, Cooper & Emma; brother Michael, brother-in law John [Sheryl] Miller and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick and infant grandchildren Gabriel, Maxwell and Jameson.
Family and Friends will be received on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. with scripture service at 7 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home with prayers on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Tom's memory should do so to a . Online condolences may be made to www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020