Thomas "Buffalo" Perry



10/27/1944-3/21/2019



At last my time here with my friends, family, brothers and sisters has came to an end, I would like to thank everyone for the great life and the good times I have spent with all of you, it's been special, that's for sure. Come and celebrate with me for my final farewell.



Memorial will be held at the VFW Post 606 at 3005 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH on Saturday March 30th from 4pm till 8pm. All are welcome and encouraged to come and bid our friend and brother a final farewell.



Surviving him are his members of the Alvarado family, all his other brothers and sisters as well. If anyone has any information of any other surviving children, please come or contact us through Buffalo's Facebook. It will be monitored for at least one month.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019