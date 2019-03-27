Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VFW Post 606
3005 W Laskey Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Buffalo" Perry


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas "Buffalo" Perry Obituary
Thomas "Buffalo" Perry

10/27/1944-3/21/2019

At last my time here with my friends, family, brothers and sisters has came to an end, I would like to thank everyone for the great life and the good times I have spent with all of you, it's been special, that's for sure. Come and celebrate with me for my final farewell.

Memorial will be held at the VFW Post 606 at 3005 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH on Saturday March 30th from 4pm till 8pm. All are welcome and encouraged to come and bid our friend and brother a final farewell.

Surviving him are his members of the Alvarado family, all his other brothers and sisters as well. If anyone has any information of any other surviving children, please come or contact us through Buffalo's Facebook. It will be monitored for at least one month.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.