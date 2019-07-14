Thomas R. Baranoski



Thomas R. Baranoski, age 87 of Toledo, passed away July 7, 2019 at home, after a lengthy illness. Tom was born October 4, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Stanley and Mary Florence (Downing) Baranoski. He married Margaret Wenzel January 12, 1952 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church.



Tom grew up on the "East Side" of Toledo where he graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas School. After graduating from Macomber High School in 1949 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he spent 12 months in South Korea at Kimpo Air Base, K-14, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing. After his service Tom became a member of the Korean War Veteran's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter 131, where he volunteered his time speaking to middle school students about his experiences in the Korean War, decorated graves of veterans at local cemeteries, and served as honor guard for special occasions.



Tom worked as a glass polisher and packer at Libbey-Owens-Ford until he retired. He then worked as a courier for Shumaker Loop and Kendrick where he had a second career.



A soft spoken, hardworking man with a wry sense of humor, Tom enjoyed family dinners where the conversation was often lively. He was skilled at home repairs, enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, was an avid fisherman, and dabbled in photography. He was a Boy Scout leader at St. Adalbert School and later a longtime volunteer at Gesu Church. Tom and Marge traveled extensively around the country primarily by car and train, and participated in numerous Elder Hostel programs.



His training in auto mechanics in high school sparked his real passion: restoring antique and vintage Jaguar and Mercedes automobiles. For many years Tom was a member and officer of the Black Swamp Car Club.



Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret; children, Mark (Emily Eby) Baranoski, Mary Ellen (Calvin) Babich and Susan (James) Phillips; brothers, Raymond and John Baranoski; grandchildren Jennifer Phillips, Anthony (Melinda) Phillips and Mia (Timothy) Knicely. Also surviving are 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Tom's parents and his sister Judith Zehr preceded him in death.



Visitation will be held Monday July 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio. Visitation will continue Tuesday July 23 at 10:00 a.m. in Gesu Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



Tom's family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped make his final days more comfortable. Please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, , or Gesu Catholic Church for memorial tributes.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 21, 2019