(News story) Thomas R. Baranoski, a longtime glass polisher, packer, and courier who was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and an advocate for fellow veterans, died July 7 at his Toledo home. He was 87.



He had Alzheimer's disease, daughter Mary Ellen Babich said.



Mr. Baranoski retired in 1980 after 30 years as a glass polisher and packer at what was then a Libbey-Owens-Ford plant in Rossford.



He later was a courier for Toledo law firm Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP until retiring around 2005.



A member of the Korean War Veteran's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter 131, Mr. Baranoski also volunteered to speak to area middle-school students about the Korean War. He also decorated veterans' graves, and served as an honor guard.



"He was an active and dedicated volunteer. We will miss him," William Lyzan, the group's historian, said.



In 2010, Mr. Baranoski participated in a Bowling Green State University research project, in which he was interviewed along with other Korean War veterans to compare their war experiences with those of the veterans of the U.S. wars in Iraq, his daughter said.



"He was a very hard-working man with a strong work ethic," Mrs. Babich said. "People will remember him as a soft-spoken but straightforward man who was also very fair."



Mr. Baranoski was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Toledo to Stanley and Mary Baranoski. He was raised in East Toledo, where he helped out at a family grocery store while growing up.



In 1949, Mr. Baranoski graduated from Macomber High School and went to work for L-O-F.



In 1951, he enlisted in the Air Force and later served as an aircraft mechanic with the 4th Fighter Wing at Kimpo Air Base in South Korea.



After the war, Mr. Baranoski was stationed at Robins Air Force Base near Marietta, Ga., until his honorable discharge in 1954 with the rank of private first class.



Upon his discharge, he resumed his employment at L-O-F.



In his free time, Mr. Baranoski liked to restore antique and vintage Jaguar and Mercedes automobiles, which was his "avocation," his daughter said.



He also enjoyed photography, home repairs, traveling, gardening vegetables, and fishing.



Mr. Baranoski was a longtime member of Gesu Church, where he volunteered in various capacities.



He was also a member and officer of the Black Swamp Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America.



Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Margaret; son, Mark; daughters, Mary Ellen Babich and Susan Phillips; brothers, Raymond and John Baranoski; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Urbanski Funeral Home, 5055 Secor Rd., and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gesu Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., where a funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, , or the church.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Published in The Blade on July 19, 2019