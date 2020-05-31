Thomas R. Jones
1947 - 2020
Thomas R. Jones

Thomas R. Jones, 73, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. He was born on April 13, 1947 in Glamour, Kentucky. Thomas was a graduate of Clay High School and served as a helicopter crew chief in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from 1968-1969. He worked as a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad for many years. In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed fishing and driving his Mustang. He will be dearly missed.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathleen; sons, Michael Jones, Keith (Leslie Sherman) Jones, and Craig Jones; and his grandchildren, Madison Jones and Raymond Thomas Jones.

Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
