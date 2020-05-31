Thomas R. JonesThomas R. Jones, 73, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. He was born on April 13, 1947 in Glamour, Kentucky. Thomas was a graduate of Clay High School and served as a helicopter crew chief in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from 1968-1969. He worked as a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad for many years. In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed fishing and driving his Mustang. He will be dearly missed.Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathleen; sons, Michael Jones, Keith (Leslie Sherman) Jones, and Craig Jones; and his grandchildren, Madison Jones and Raymond Thomas Jones.